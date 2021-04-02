The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s traded shares stood at 808,315 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.42, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TCS share’s 52-week high remains $19.31, putting it -17.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $829.02 Million, with an average of 847.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the last session, The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.99 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.3%, and 0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.12%. Short interest in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw shorts transact 3.27 Million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying a decline of -37.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCS has been trading -20.83% off suggested target high and -54.32% from its likely low.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Container Store Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) shares are +164.41% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 119.2% this quarter before jumping 109.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $295.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.34 Million and $152.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.3% before jumping 45.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.3% annually.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

The Container Store Group, Inc. insiders hold 12.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.59% of the shares at 88.39% float percentage. In total, 159 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.33 Million shares (or 40.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.2 Million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $30.53 Million.

We also have Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd holds roughly 998,825 shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 719.98 Thousand, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $6.87 Million.