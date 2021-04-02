Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.72, to imply an increase of 2.5% or $1.65 in intraday trading. The RGR share’s 52-week high remains $90.74, putting it -33.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.7. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 296.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.43.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) trade information

After registering a 2.5% upside in the last session, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $68.31 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.41%, and -2.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.07%. Short interest in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) saw shorts transact 949.4 Million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82, implying an increase of 21.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGR has been trading 38.81% off suggested target high and 3.37% from its likely low.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) shares are +10.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.02% against 12.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.4% this quarter before jumping 27.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 180.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RGR Dividends

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.23%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s Major holders

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. insiders hold 3.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.3% of the shares at 77.26% float percentage. In total, 303 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 15.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.77 Million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $115.23 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,171,679 shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 484.09 Thousand, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $31.5 Million.