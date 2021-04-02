Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s traded shares stood at 253,839 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $117.99, to imply an increase of 3.19% or $3.65 in intraday trading. The PEGA share’s 52-week high remains $148.8, putting it -26.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.13. The company has a valuation of $9.55 Billion, with an average of 331.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PEGA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) trade information

After registering a 3.19% upside in the last session, Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $119.4 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.41%, and -13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.46%. Short interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw shorts transact 1.72 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $159.75, implying an increase of 35.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $138 and $182 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEGA has been trading 54.25% off suggested target high and 16.96% from its likely low.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pegasystems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) shares are -2.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -167.57% against 1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $306.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $255.98 Million and $225.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.8% before jumping 21.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PEGA Dividends

Pegasystems Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pegasystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.21%.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s Major holders

Pegasystems Inc. insiders hold 50.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.62% of the shares at 100.1% float percentage. In total, 358 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bares Capital Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.21 Million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $693.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.62 Million shares, or about 4.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $481.86 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,129,738 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about $133.26 Million.