Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), translating to a mean rating of 5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MSTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $725.8 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.31%, and -10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.07%. Short interest in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $625, implying a decline of -11.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $325 and $850 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSTR has been trading 20.81% off suggested target high and -53.81% from its likely low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MicroStrategy Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares are +367.3% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 900% this quarter before jumping 294.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $119.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -123.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

MicroStrategy Incorporated insiders hold 25.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.68% of the shares at 126.22% float percentage. In total, 337 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.18 Million shares (or 15.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $459.29 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 845.79 Thousand shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $328.63 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 485,721 shares. This is just over 6.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $364.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 325.96 Thousand, or 4.28% of the shares, all valued at about $126.65 Million.