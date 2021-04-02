Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.51, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The CXP share’s 52-week high remains $17.89, putting it -2.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $2.01 Billion, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 936.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CXP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside in the last session, Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.89 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and 18.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.11%. Short interest in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) saw shorts transact 2.52 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.88, implying a decline of -3.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CXP has been trading 2.8% off suggested target high and -8.62% from its likely low.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Columbia Property Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) shares are +60.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.16% against 5.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -17.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $65.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.37 Million and $70.95 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.9% before falling -8.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -92.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CXP Dividends

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.72%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s Major holders

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.33% of the shares at 85.25% float percentage. In total, 308 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.97 Million shares (or 13.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $229.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.26 Million shares, or about 9.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $161.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5,045,298 shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.88 Million, or 4.25% of the shares, all valued at about $70.04 Million.