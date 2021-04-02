Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $107.94, to imply an increase of 4.4% or $4.55 in intraday trading. The WMS share’s 52-week high remains $113.85, putting it -5.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.73. The company has a valuation of $7.65 Billion, with an average of 580.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 512.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WMS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) trade information

After registering a 4.4% upside in the last session, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $108.1 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.18%, and -2.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.15%. Short interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw shorts transact 841.16 Million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $116.2, implying an increase of 7.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $102 and $127 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMS has been trading 17.66% off suggested target high and -5.5% from its likely low.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) shares are +72.87% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3200% this quarter before jumping 36.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $402.37 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $566.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370.77 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.26% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -363.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.5% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WMS Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 19 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s Major holders

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. insiders hold 9.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.35% of the shares at 97.01% float percentage. In total, 353 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $620.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $371.9 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,377,528 shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 Million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $106.93 Million.