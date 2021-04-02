Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)’s traded shares stood at 206,797 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.14, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LEAP share’s 52-week high remains $16.36, putting it -46.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.68. The company has a valuation of $651.75 Million, with an average of 387.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 255.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (LEAP), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEAP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (LEAP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $668.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $625.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $789.86 Million and $731.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.4% before falling -14.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19% annually.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)’s Major holders

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.57% of the shares at 41.57% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with 2Million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.98 Million.