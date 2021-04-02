Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.69, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The RWT share’s 52-week high remains $10.87, putting it -1.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.14. The company has a valuation of $1.21 Billion, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RWT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.96, implying an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWT has been trading 30.96% off suggested target high and -11.13% from its likely low.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Redwood Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) shares are +42.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2375% against -2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 103.5% this quarter before falling -73% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -12% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -526.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.01% annually.

RWT Dividends

Redwood Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 6.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.75%.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s Major holders

Redwood Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.24% of the shares at 76.97% float percentage. In total, 283 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.8 Million shares (or 17.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.42 Million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $100.28 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,495,630 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 Million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about $29.15 Million.