Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s traded shares stood at 752,826 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.34, to imply an increase of 2.3% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The RRR share’s 52-week high remains $35.94, putting it -7.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.91. The company has a valuation of $3.91 Billion, with an average of 967.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 928.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RRR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

After registering a 2.3% upside in the last session, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.00 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.03%, and 5.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.15%. Short interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw shorts transact 4.26 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.78, implying an increase of 1.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRR has been trading 16.98% off suggested target high and -10.02% from its likely low.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Red Rock Resorts, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares are +94.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.44% against 22%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 111% this quarter before jumping 117.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $325.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $323.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $377.39 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 141.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 17 and May 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Major holders

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 9.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.63% of the shares at 104.47% float percentage. In total, 237 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BAMCO Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.09 Million shares (or 9.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 6.4 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $160.36 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,531,956 shares. This is just over 3.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 Million, or 3.2% of the shares, all valued at about $57.13 Million.