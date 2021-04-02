Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.55, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The RC share’s 52-week high remains $15.48, putting it -14.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.92. The company has a valuation of $964.72 Million, with an average of 696.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 659.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ready Capital Corporation (RC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.97 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.45%, and 1.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.84%. Short interest in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) saw shorts transact 2.62 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.5, implying an increase of 14.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.5 and $16.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RC has been trading 21.77% off suggested target high and 7.01% from its likely low.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ready Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) shares are +20.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.08% against -2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4000% this quarter before falling -41.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.21% annually.

RC Dividends

Ready Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ready Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 10.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.32%.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s Major holders

Ready Capital Corporation insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.32% of the shares at 56.3% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.43 Million shares (or 13.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.8 Million shares, or about 5.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.89 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ready Capital Corporation (RC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,735,674 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 Million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about $13.94 Million.