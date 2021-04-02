Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares stood at 559,119 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.55, to imply a decline of -1.02% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The RADI share’s 52-week high remains $14.99, putting it -3.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.57. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 472.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RADI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the last session, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.99 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.49%, and 14.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.23%. Short interest in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw shorts transact 652.98 Million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying an increase of 30.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RADI has been trading 30.58% off suggested target high and 30.58% from its likely low.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. insiders hold 7.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.95% of the shares at 109.19% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10Million shares (or 17.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with 7.58 Million shares, or about 12.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $97.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,532,200 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 837.69 Thousand, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $10.76 Million.