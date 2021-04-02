Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.1, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The NX share’s 52-week high remains $27.81, putting it -2.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.97. The company has a valuation of $911.65 Million, with an average of 289.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 241.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside in the last session, Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.23 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.75%, and 8.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.24%. Short interest in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) saw shorts transact 959.35 Million shares and set a 3.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying an increase of 14.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NX has been trading 18.08% off suggested target high and 10.7% from its likely low.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quanex Building Products Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) shares are +46.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.74% against 12.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.9% this quarter before jumping 20.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 110.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

NX Dividends

Quanex Building Products Corporation has its next earnings report out between June 02 and June 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.32%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s Major holders

Quanex Building Products Corporation insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.28% of the shares at 100.95% float percentage. In total, 240 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.32 Million shares (or 15.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.48 Million shares, or about 10.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,196,897 shares. This is just over 6.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 Million, or 6.43% of the shares, all valued at about $47.58 Million.