PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s traded shares stood at 837,590 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $143.87, to imply an increase of 4.52% or $6.22 in intraday trading. The PTC share’s 52-week high remains $147.67, putting it -2.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.5. The company has a valuation of $16.08 Billion, with an average of 704.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PTC Inc. (PTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PTC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.7.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) trade information

After registering a 4.52% upside in the last session, PTC Inc. (PTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.8 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.4%, and 1.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.28%. Short interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw shorts transact 1.8 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $146.71, implying an increase of 1.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $135 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTC has been trading 11.21% off suggested target high and -6.17% from its likely low.

PTC Inc. (PTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PTC Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PTC Inc. (PTC) shares are +73.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.74% against 1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.6% this quarter before jumping 12.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $416.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $415.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $359.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 581.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.89% annually.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s Major holders

PTC Inc. insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.79% of the shares at 98.7% float percentage. In total, 646 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.18 Million shares (or 12.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.89 Million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.18 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PTC Inc. (PTC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,956,907 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $353.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.76 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $377.61 Million.