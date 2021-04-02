Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares stood at 817,600 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.85, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The PLTK share’s 52-week high remains $35.09, putting it -30.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.41. The company has a valuation of $11.15 Billion, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLTK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.09, implying an increase of 38.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTK has been trading 56.42% off suggested target high and 19.18% from its likely low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.7% annually.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 729,820 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 334.89 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $9.96 Million.