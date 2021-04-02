Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s traded shares stood at 391,949 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.06, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The PDCO share’s 52-week high remains $36.88, putting it -15.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.93. The company has a valuation of $3.1 Billion, with an average of 630.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PDCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.03 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and -0.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.2%. Short interest in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw shorts transact 7.26 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.5, implying an increase of 4.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDCO has been trading 24.77% off suggested target high and -15.78% from its likely low.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) shares are +33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.61% against 19.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.6% this quarter before jumping 30.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.29 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -821.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.64% annually.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 22 and June 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.77%.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Patterson Companies, Inc. insiders hold 11.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.56% of the shares at 102.33% float percentage. In total, 372 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.37 Million shares (or 13.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $396.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.24 Million shares, or about 10.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $303.51 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 8,608,918 shares. This is just over 8.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 Million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about $92.02 Million.