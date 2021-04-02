Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s traded shares stood at 740,207 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58, to imply an increase of 3.44% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The OZON share’s 52-week high remains $68.77, putting it -18.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.09. The company has a valuation of $11.71 Billion, with an average of 835.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OZON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4821.66, implying an increase of 8213.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3623.4 and $6061.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OZON has been trading 10351.21% off suggested target high and 6147.24% from its likely low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -243.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Ozon Holdings PLC insiders hold 1.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.25% of the shares at 20.47% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Index Venture Associates III Limited. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.82 Million shares (or 3.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $282.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.32 Million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $178.9 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds roughly 846,919 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 675.41 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $27.97 Million.