OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s traded shares stood at 203,358 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.36, to imply an increase of 3.3% or $1.61 in intraday trading. The KIDS share’s 52-week high remains $57.42, putting it -14.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.69. The company has a valuation of $989.99 Million, with an average of 168.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KIDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) trade information

After registering a 3.3% upside in the last session, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.91 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.92%, and -9.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.08%. Short interest in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) saw shorts transact 1.8 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.67, implying an increase of 10.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIDS has been trading 15.17% off suggested target high and 7.23% from its likely low.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OrthoPediatrics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) shares are +9.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.52% against 22.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10% this quarter before jumping 61.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $19.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.36 Million and $13.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.5% before jumping 78.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s Major holders

OrthoPediatrics Corp. insiders hold 30.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.96% of the shares at 120.47% float percentage. In total, 200 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.63 Million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Advisory Inc. with 1.13 Million shares, or about 5.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $46.56 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 703,787 shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 419.11 Thousand, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $19.18 Million.