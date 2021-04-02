StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s traded shares stood at 336,757 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.93, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $1.66 in intraday trading. The STEP share’s 52-week high remains $41, putting it -11.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.72. The company has a valuation of $1.42 Billion, with an average of 538.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the last session, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.67 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.76%, and 0.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.21%. Short interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw shorts transact 648.58 Million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.6, implying an increase of 7.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STEP has been trading 29.98% off suggested target high and -5.23% from its likely low.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 143.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s Major holders

StepStone Group Inc. insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.94% of the shares at 107.52% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.24 Million shares (or 18.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.32 Million shares, or about 11.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $171.89 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 1,111,276 shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $36.68 Million.