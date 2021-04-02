Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV)’s traded shares stood at 3,200,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.96, to imply a decline of -6.58% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The LOV share’s 52-week high remains $8.4, putting it -20.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.24. The company has a valuation of $181.36 Million, with an average of 176.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Spark Networks SE (LOV), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) trade information

After registering a -6.58% downside in the last session, Spark Networks SE (LOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.00- this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.18%, and 22.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.83%. Short interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) saw shorts transact 36.69 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 43.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LOV has been trading 43.68% off suggested target high and 43.68% from its likely low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -168% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV)’s Major holders

Spark Networks SE insiders hold 10.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.73% of the shares at 49.12% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 13.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 1.71 Million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fd and DWS Communications Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 86,000 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $457.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.04 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $186.39 Thousand.