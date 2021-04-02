Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)’s traded shares stood at 115,903 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.16, to imply a decline of -1.49% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The PAX share’s 52-week high remains $23.28, putting it -35.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.62. The company has a valuation of $2.33 Billion, with an average of 501.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 908.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Patria Investments Limited (PAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.33, implying an increase of 47.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAX has been trading 63.17% off suggested target high and 22.38% from its likely low.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 107.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.8% annually.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)’s Major holders

We also have Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patria Investments Limited (PAX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 814,015 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 526.28 Thousand, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about $9.39 Million.