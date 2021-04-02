Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s traded shares stood at 501,675 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $198.28, to imply an increase of 3.1% or $5.97 in intraday trading. The MHK share’s 52-week high remains $199, putting it -0.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.05. The company has a valuation of $13.92 Billion, with an average of 564.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 544.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MHK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.79.

After registering a 3.1% upside in the last session, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $199 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.11%, and 10.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.67%. Short interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.93, implying a decline of -7.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $131 and $220 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MHK has been trading 10.95% off suggested target high and -33.93% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Mohawk Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) shares are +103.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.35% against 8.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.1% this quarter before jumping 721.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.6 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.29 Billion and $1.86 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.8% before jumping 40.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s Major holders

Mohawk Industries, Inc. insiders hold 19.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.28% of the shares at 96.68% float percentage. In total, 731 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.33 Million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $892.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.05 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $852.49 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,609,257 shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 Million, or 2.2% of the shares, all valued at about $222.33 Million.