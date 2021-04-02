FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s traded shares stood at 3,180,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.45, to imply a decline of -0.56% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FST share’s 52-week high remains $13.2, putting it -6.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.59. The company has a valuation of $311.25 Million, with an average of 516.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 835.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s Major holders

FAST Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.48% of the shares at 72.48% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC with 743.27 Thousand shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.61 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 183,807 shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.99 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $327.6 Thousand.