CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s traded shares stood at 223,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply a decline of -1.47% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CWBR share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -217.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $81.9 Million, with an average of 354.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CWBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.88, implying an increase of 413.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CWBR has been trading 646.27% off suggested target high and 161.19% from its likely low.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

CohBar, Inc. insiders hold 23.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.35% of the shares at 17.43% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 2.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 921.72 Thousand shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.24 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 464,937 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $711.35 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 378.13 Thousand, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $506.7 Thousand.