AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s traded shares stood at 237,348 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 9.26% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AGE share’s 52-week high remains $3.93, putting it -122.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.666. The company has a valuation of $66.71 Million, with an average of 273.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 372.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s Major holders

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 43.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.84% of the shares at 31.7% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 646.72 Thousand shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $983.02 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 426,190 shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $647.81 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 213.66 Thousand, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about $324.76 Thousand.