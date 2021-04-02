Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.06, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The NM share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -70.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $143.88 Million, with an average of 566.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 333.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the last session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.20 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 19.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.39%, and 36.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 302.67%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw shorts transact 26.2 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying an increase of 98.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NM has been trading 98.68% off suggested target high and 98.68% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $146Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.18 Million and $148.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 2.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16% annually.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.11% of the shares at 11.88% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 910.87 Thousand shares (or 5.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 113.71 Thousand shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $255.85 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 43,102 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $90Thousand.