National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s traded shares stood at 218,410 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.69, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The NESR share’s 52-week high remains $14.25, putting it -12.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.04. The company has a valuation of $1.09 Billion, with an average of 231.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NESR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

After registering a 2.59% upside in the last session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.77 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.96%, and -6.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.79%. Short interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw shorts transact 1.42 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.43, implying an increase of 37.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NESR has been trading 73.36% off suggested target high and 10.32% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares are +98.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.15% against 15.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.7% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $204.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $228.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $199.3 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.1% annually.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. insiders hold 38.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.61% of the shares at 62.83% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.99 Million shares (or 9.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.8 Million shares, or about 4.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $37.74 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy holds roughly 910,200 shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 896.37 Thousand, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about $11.88 Million.