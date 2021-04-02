National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares stood at 486,274 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.5, to imply a decline of -2.6% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The NCMI share’s 52-week high remains $6.11, putting it -35.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $366.59 Million, with an average of 946.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 884.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NCMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 22.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCMI has been trading 33.33% off suggested target high and 11.11% from its likely low.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National CineMedia, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) shares are +65.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69% against 31.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -240% this quarter before jumping 18.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -280.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.33% annually.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National CineMedia, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 4.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.95%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National CineMedia, Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.27% of the shares at 77.87% float percentage. In total, 146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard General L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.42 Million shares (or 24.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.33 Million shares, or about 7.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.57 Million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3,558,946 shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 Million, or 3.8% of the shares, all valued at about $11.21 Million.