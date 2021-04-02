National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s traded shares stood at 587,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.04, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The FIZZ share’s 52-week high remains $98.21, putting it -104.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.07. The company has a valuation of $4.48 Billion, with an average of 778.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FIZZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.58 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 5.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.15%, and -1.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 13.17%. Short interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw shorts transact 5.54 Million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.33, implying a decline of -11.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIZZ has been trading 2% off suggested target high and -33.39% from its likely low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Beverage Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares are +50.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.81% against 21.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.1% this quarter before jumping 1.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $257.88 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $262.4 Million and $299.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.7% before jumping 1.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.56% annually.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Major holders

National Beverage Corp. insiders hold 75.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.16% of the shares at 136.78% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.3 Million shares (or 5.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 5.2 Million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $220.57 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,561,432 shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $49.81 Million.