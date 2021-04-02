Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s traded shares stood at 487,815 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $367.52, to imply an increase of 4.05% or $14.31 in intraday trading. The MPWR share’s 52-week high remains $406.75, putting it -10.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $151.02. The company has a valuation of $16.11 Billion, with an average of 383.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MPWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.34.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

After registering a 4.05% upside in the last session, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $368.0 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.84%, and -5.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.35%. Short interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw shorts transact 607.94 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $430, implying an increase of 17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $400 and $460 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPWR has been trading 25.16% off suggested target high and 8.84% from its likely low.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) shares are +31.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.48% against 17.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.1% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $242.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $252.51 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161.15 Million and $186.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.6% before jumping 35.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.85%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. insiders hold 2.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.42% of the shares at 99.02% float percentage. In total, 699 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.31 Million shares (or 13.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.02 Million shares, or about 8.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.47 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,206,102 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $441.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $372.08 Million.