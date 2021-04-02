Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares stood at 304,392 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.99, to imply an increase of 4.33% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The MFH share’s 52-week high remains $13.14, putting it -87.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $73.41 Million, with an average of 845.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 939.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

After registering a 4.33% upside in the last session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.39- this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.91%, and -17.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 129.18%. Short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw shorts transact 168.06 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 123% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.3% of the shares at 0.3% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.14 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.46 Thousand.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 19,600 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.26 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.07 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $22.57 Thousand.