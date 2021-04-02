Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)’s traded shares stood at 233,892 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.48, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LINC share’s 52-week high remains $8.99, putting it -38.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $174.89 Million, with an average of 157.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LINC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.75- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.7%, and 8.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.31%. Short interest in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) saw shorts transact 295.05 Million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 50.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LINC has been trading 85.19% off suggested target high and 15.74% from its likely low.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $76.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.04 Million and $64.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.7% before jumping 20.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)’s Major holders

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation insiders hold 9.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.58% of the shares at 77.92% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Heartland Advisors Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.74 Million shares (or 10.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 2.35 Million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.29 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 2,297,174 shares. This is just over 8.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 683.37 Thousand, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about $4.44 Million.