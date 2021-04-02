LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 323,949 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.24, to imply an increase of 4.52% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $5.45, putting it -68.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $86.05 Million, with an average of 392.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.33, implying an increase of 64.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTH has been trading 69.75% off suggested target high and 54.32% from its likely low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 130.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 23.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.67% of the shares at 42.91% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.85 Million shares (or 7.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.37 Million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 871,749 shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 789.78 Thousand, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about $3.1 Million.