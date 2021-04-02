iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s traded shares stood at 318,968 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $137.21, to imply a decline of -1.19% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The IRTC share’s 52-week high remains $286.19, putting it -108.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70.63. The company has a valuation of $4Billion, with an average of 357.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 621.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IRTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.6 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and -10.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.16%. Short interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw shorts transact 2.81 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $216.33, implying an increase of 57.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $170 and $288 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRTC has been trading 109.9% off suggested target high and 23.9% from its likely low.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iRhythm Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) shares are -42.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.89% against 12.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -132.4% this quarter before falling -2.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $71.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63.53 Million and $50.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.6% before jumping 48.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.18% of the shares at 118.48% float percentage. In total, 342 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.07 Million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $729.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 Million shares, or about 9.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $652.68 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1,446,065 shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $343.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 807.03 Thousand, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about $191.44 Million.