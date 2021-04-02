Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s traded shares stood at 479,461 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.14, to imply an increase of 7.9% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The HUSN share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -57.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $20.12 Million, with an average of 185.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 290.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

After registering a 7.9% upside in the last session, Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.64- this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 13.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.32%, and -24.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.26%. Short interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw shorts transact 55.41 Million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Capital Inc. insiders hold 39.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.35% of the shares at 5.51% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.6 Thousand shares (or 1.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $429.33 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 57.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $209.91 Thousand.