Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information

After registering a 1.85% upside in the last session, Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.60 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.77%, and 3.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.8%. Short interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw shorts transact 243.88 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75, implying an increase of 116.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLSI has been trading 116.01% off suggested target high and 116.01% from its likely low.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -102.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. insiders hold 79.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.87% of the shares at 4.15% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.3 Thousand shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.31 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $412.44 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,909 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $324.91 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.97 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $249.79 Thousand.