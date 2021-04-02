Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares stood at 431,026 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.86, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GOGL share’s 52-week high remains $7.83, putting it -14.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $1.4 Billion, with an average of 811.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 790.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOGL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the last session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.40- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 7.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.73%, and 9.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.06%. Short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.76, implying an increase of 13.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.3 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOGL has been trading 60.35% off suggested target high and -22.74% from its likely low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Ocean Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are +79.45% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 124% this quarter before jumping 155.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $113.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $143.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.16 Million and $68.79 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.2% before jumping 109.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -471% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.2% annually.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited has its next earnings report out between May 25 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders hold 39.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.2% of the shares at 33.61% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.51 Million shares (or 1.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 2.51 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.6 Million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1,240,500 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 578.1 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $3.53 Million.