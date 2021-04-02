Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares stood at 263,355 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply a decline of -4.04% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The GSMG share’s 52-week high remains $5.2, putting it -46.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $220.64 Million, with an average of 820.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 174.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

After registering a -4.04% downside in the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.83- this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 26.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.83%, and -7.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 29.45%. Short interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw shorts transact 12.83 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 102.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 57.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.66% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linden Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 90.1 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.77 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 37.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.3 Thousand.