Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s traded shares stood at 302,903 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $77.2, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $3.09 in intraday trading. The THRM share’s 52-week high remains $81.98, putting it -6.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.29. The company has a valuation of $2.54 Billion, with an average of 304.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 182.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Gentherm Incorporated (THRM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give THRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.98 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.28%, and 0.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.37%. Short interest in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) saw shorts transact 581.74 Million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.55, implying a decline of -7.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $76.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THRM has been trading -0.73% off suggested target high and -11.92% from its likely low.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gentherm Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) shares are +88.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.69% against 26.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.5% this quarter before jumping 350% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $254.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $258.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.61 Million and $136.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.2% before jumping 90.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s Major holders

Gentherm Incorporated insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.51% of the shares at 103.45% float percentage. In total, 288 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.95 Million shares (or 15.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 Million shares, or about 10.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $235.77 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,189,194 shares. This is just over 6.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about $62.3 Million.