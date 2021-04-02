Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The GNK share’s 52-week high remains $12.56, putting it -22.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.3. The company has a valuation of $428.76 Million, with an average of 1.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.92 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.94%, and -0.1% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 38.99%. Short interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw shorts transact 486.42 Million shares and set a 463.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.41, implying an increase of 31.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNK has been trading 66.18% off suggested target high and -12.02% from its likely low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares are +48.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -348.57% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.1% this quarter before jumping 118.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -301.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited insiders hold 7.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.07% of the shares at 49.75% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.21 Million shares (or 24.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Strategic Value Partners, LLC with 8.17 Million shares, or about 19.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $60.1 Million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1,322,870 shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 735.3 Thousand, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about $5.82 Million.