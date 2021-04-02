TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)’s traded shares stood at 293,607 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.9, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TSIA share’s 52-week high remains $19.7, putting it -80.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10. The company has a valuation of $408.75 Million, with an average of 484.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (TSIA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TSIA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (TSIA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Tech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (TSIA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14,567 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.21 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.85 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $62.6 Thousand.