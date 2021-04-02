Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s traded shares stood at 396,920 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 6.44% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NAVB share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -149.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $57.71 Million, with an average of 310.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 370.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAVB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 248.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAVB has been trading 272.09% off suggested target high and 225.58% from its likely low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) shares are -20.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 22.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.7% this quarter before jumping 27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 523% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $600Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $156Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 284.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s Major holders

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 29.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.54% of the shares at 7.85% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 729.76 Thousand shares (or 2.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 130.38 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $280.32 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 449,841 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $967.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 278.37 Thousand, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about $598.48 Thousand.