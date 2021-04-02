Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.2, to imply an increase of 4.22% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The IMO share’s 52-week high remains $26.21, putting it -4.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.14. The company has a valuation of $18.45 Billion, with an average of 908.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 598.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) trade information

After registering a 4.22% upside in the last session, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.21 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.87%, and 14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.42%. Short interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) saw shorts transact 7.74 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.67, implying an increase of 5.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.44 and $31.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMO has been trading 24.44% off suggested target high and -30.79% from its likely low.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Imperial Oil Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) shares are +110.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -335.37% against 28.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29% this quarter before jumping 642.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.24 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.63 Billion and $5.54 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64% before jumping 63.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -187.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.81% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06, 2017. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imperial Oil Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.7, with the share yield ticking at 2.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.19%.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)’s Major holders

Imperial Oil Limited insiders hold 69.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.62% of the shares at 77.72% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.12 Million shares (or 4.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $611.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 26.32 Million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $500.78 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Artisan International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 15,411,113 shares. This is just over 2.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.81 Million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $262.77 Million.