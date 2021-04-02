Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares stood at 3,180,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.06, to imply a decline of -0.53% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The LPG share’s 52-week high remains $14.9, putting it -14.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.2. The company has a valuation of $541.75 Million, with an average of 444.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 671.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.90 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and 2.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.14%. Short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw shorts transact 2.6 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.29, implying an increase of 17.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $18.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPG has been trading 41.65% off suggested target high and -11.94% from its likely low.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dorian LPG Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares are +63.05% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.8% this quarter before falling -24% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $97.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $95.2 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 321.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders

Dorian LPG Ltd. insiders hold 16.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.42% of the shares at 82.29% float percentage. In total, 208 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kensico Capital Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.01 Million shares (or 19.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.6 Million shares, or about 13.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $68.31 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,248,940 shares. This is just over 5.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 Million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about $15.11 Million.