Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.25, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The DESP share’s 52-week high remains $17.66, putting it -23.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $996.73 Million, with an average of 655.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 443.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DESP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the last session, Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.42 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and 9.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.24%. Short interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.43, implying an increase of 15.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DESP has been trading 61.4% off suggested target high and -8.77% from its likely low.

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Despegar.com, Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) shares are +124.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67% against 26.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -27.3% this quarter before jumping 82.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 170.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -538.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com, Corp. insiders hold 15.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.34% of the shares at 74.65% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.26 Million shares (or 13.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dorsey Asset Management, LLC with 4.26 Million shares, or about 6.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $54.51 Million.

We also have Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fiera Cap Ser Tr-Fiera Cap Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 1,862,890 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 489.04 Thousand, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $5.82 Million.