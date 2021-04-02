Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares stood at 461,706 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.9, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ENTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.16, putting it -160.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $92.43 Million, with an average of 726.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

After registering a 2.36% upside in the last session, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.09- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.5%, and 145.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 261.11%. Short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw shorts transact 1.54 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 182.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENTX has been trading 207.69% off suggested target high and 156.41% from its likely low.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entera Bio Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) shares are +214.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.55% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52% this quarter before jumping 29.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -50.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $90Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42Million and $52Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 114.3% before jumping 73.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Entera Bio Ltd. insiders hold 29.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 11.07% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Knoll Capital Management, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 7.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72.19 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.96 Thousand.