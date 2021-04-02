Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 260,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.38, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -53.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $115.67 Million, with an average of 706.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ELYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information
After registering a 1.51% upside in the last session, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.77- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.95%, and -18.73% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.81%. Short interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw shorts transact 233.3 Million shares and set a 218.04 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.39, implying an increase of 37.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.78 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS has been trading 48.7% off suggested target high and 26.02% from its likely low.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -137.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders
Elys Game Technology, Corp. insiders hold 51.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.15% of the shares at 6.48% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 327.75 Thousand shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 83.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $495.03 Thousand.
