Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.21, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BVN share’s 52-week high remains $14.32, putting it -40.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.89. The company has a valuation of $2.59 Billion, with an average of 713Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.36 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.1%, and -7.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.24%. Short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw shorts transact 5Million shares and set a 4.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.44, implying an increase of 31.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $16.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVN has been trading 65.13% off suggested target high and -6.95% from its likely low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares are -16.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -198% against 48.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before jumping 136.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $236Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $235.49 Million and $114.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.2% before jumping 115.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.43% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.02% of the shares at 70.02% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $313.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.24 Million shares, or about 6.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $222.4 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 14,514,112 shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.4 Million, or 4.15% of the shares, all valued at about $139.02 Million.