CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s traded shares stood at 663,352 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.4, to imply an increase of 6.51% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The CLPS share’s 52-week high remains $19.78, putting it -266.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $102.73 Million, with an average of 761.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

After registering a 6.51% upside in the last session, CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.58- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.93%, and 14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.63%. Short interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw shorts transact 142.76 Million shares and set a 37.37 days time to cover.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 184.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

CLPS Incorporation insiders hold 58.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.57% of the shares at 3.81% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 81.81 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 64.52 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $196.14 Thousand.