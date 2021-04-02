China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares stood at 451,790 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CJJD share’s 52-week high remains $3.46, putting it -198.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $48.43 Million, with an average of 3.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CJJD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 503.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CJJD has been trading 503.45% off suggested target high and 503.45% from its likely low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -453.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. insiders hold 22.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.87% of the shares at 20.52% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.84 Million shares (or 11.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.3 Million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.31 Million.