Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s traded shares stood at 426,412 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.25, to imply an increase of 1.2% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CPST share’s 52-week high remains $15.28, putting it -65.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $117.11 Million, with an average of 225.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 488.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CPST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) trade information

After registering a 1.2% upside in the last session, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.60- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.34%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.55%. Short interest in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) saw shorts transact 340.67 Million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.8, implying an increase of 60% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPST has been trading 94.59% off suggested target high and 40.54% from its likely low.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $17.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.56 Million and $14.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.1% before jumping 29.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s Major holders

Capstone Turbine Corporation insiders hold 3.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.5% of the shares at 13.96% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 434.99 Thousand shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 277.13 Thousand shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.97 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 278,631 shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 120.28 Thousand, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about $1.29 Million.